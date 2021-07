Summer reading season is here, and whether you're curating your summer holds list at the New York Public Library or getting ready for a shopping spree at your favorite local bookstore, the options can feel endless. This summer, plenty of excellent breezy and thought-provoking page-turners take place within the five boroughs, so even if you're leaving the city to get in a good reading sesh, or just laying out on the Great Lawn on a summer Friday, you can delve some city-set summer fiction. Because why let your mind travel anywhere else?