Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Hundreds of people protested in Georgia on Monday for a second day in a row, demanding the government of the ex-Soviet nation resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters.

Demonstrators gathered in front of Georgia's parliament in the capital of Tbilisi, then went on to rally in front of the headquarters of the ruling Georgian Dream party. Some threw eggs and paint at the party headquarters building and 12 people were arrested.

Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was found dead in his home Sunday by his mother, according to the TV Pirveli channel he worked for. Lashkarava was one of several dozen journalists attacked last Monday by opponents of an LGBT march that had been scheduled to take place that day in Tbilisi.

Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity cancelled the event, saying authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees. Opponents of the march blocked off the capital’s main avenue, denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at them.

Lashkarava was brutally beaten, and local TV channels showed him with bruises on his face and blood on the floor around him. Media reports say he sustained multiple injuries and had to undergo surgery but was discharged from a hospital on Thursday.

The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

Georgia's Interior Ministry said Monday that Lashkarava could have died of a drug overdose, but his colleagues scoffed at the claim.

“I do not trust the Interior Ministry in anything,” said Vato Tsereteli, owner of the TV Pirveli channel. Tsereteli tried to meet with lawmakers earlier on Monday but was denied access to the parliament.

Animosity against sexual minorities is strong in the conservative Black Sea nation of Georgia. The Tbilisi Pride group said opponents of the planned march were supported by the government and by the Georgian Orthodox Church. One photo reportedly showed a journalist caught in a headlock by an Orthodox priest.

Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili condemned the violence, but Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili alleged the march was organized by “radical opposition” forces that he claimed were led by exiled former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikheil Saakashvili
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgians#Black Sea#Protest Riot#Ap#Ex Soviet#Lgbt#The Interior Ministry#Tbilisi Pride#Orthodox#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Protests
Related
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Arrested after the death of a journalist

Photos of cameraman Alexander Laschkarawa killed by a right-wing mob in Tbilisi in July Image: Reuters. The Georgian Prime Minister reports that 120 people have been arrested. Attacks by anti-gay activists on journalists must be investigated and clarified, he said. 120 people have been arrested after anti-gay activists attacked several...
Protestsphiladelphiaherald.com

Single Picketers In Siberia Protest Latest Crackdown On Journalists

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia -- Single-person protests have been held in Siberia's largest city, Novosibirsk, to express support for journalists who have been added to the controversial registry of foreign agents. On July 15, Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office banned investigative news outlet The Project after declaring it an 'undesirable' organization and added eight...
Proteststhejacksonpress.org

Journalist Covering Cuban Protests Arrested in Middle of Interview

Cuba’s communist government arrested an independent journalist on Tuesday as she was live on television speaking with a news network about the country’s crackdown on anti-government protesters. Dina Stars was reporting live from Havana on the Spanish news show “Todo Es Mentira” — “Everything Is a Lie” — when she...
Protestsknoxvilletimes.com

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets. IFEX, the global network of over 100 organisations dedicated to promoting and defending the right to freedom of expression and information, is calling on Myanmar's military junta. IFEX is also calling for...
ProtestsVoice of America

Cuba Detains, Questions Dozens of Journalists Over Protest Coverage

MADRID - Cuban journalists covering the most serious protests against the communist government in decades have been arrested, subjected to police surveillance and intimidated by the authorities. At least 47 journalists have been arrested, according to the Cuban Institute for the Freedom of Expression and the Press (ICLEP), an organization that...
ProtestsVoice of America

Iran Water Shortage Protests Result in 3rd Death, Extend Into 7th Day

WASHINGTON - Water shortage protests in drought-plagued southwestern Iran appear to have spread to more cities and resulted in what authorities say is a third fatality as the unrest extended into a seventh day. Videos posted to social media appeared to show street protests on Wednesday in several parts of...
POTUSWashington Post

The Latest: SKorea sees 11th straight day over 1,000 cases

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea has reported another new 1,455 cases of the coronavirus, its 11th straight day over 1,000, as officials push to tighten pandemic restrictions nationwide. The numbers reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the national caseload to 176,500, including 2,055...
Public Safetymynews13.com

Inquiry into Malta journalist's slaying blames state

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — An independent inquiry into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia released on Thursday has found that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the assassination due the culture of impunity emanating from the highest levels of government. Caruana Galizia’s family had sought the...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Afghan spy agency arrests four journalists for 'propaganda'

Afghanistan's spy agency has arrested four journalists for visiting a Taliban-held border town and accused them of spreading enemy "propaganda", officials said Tuesday. Afghan media watchdog Nai said the journalists were arrested on the orders of the National Directorate of Security, the country's spy agency.
WorldVoice of America

North Macedonia Sentences Former Officials in Parliament Attack

As the U.S. Congress and criminal justice system pursue accountability for those involved in the January insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, a court in North Macedonia has sentenced several former officials for their roles in a 2017 assault on the parliament in Skopje. Both legislature attacks were aimed at...
WorldPosted by
WOKV

Iran hits new COVID infection record for 2nd straight day

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran recorded over 34,900 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, setting the nation's single-day record for cases as vaccinations lag, public complacency deepens and the country’s outbreak spirals further out of control. The previous record of 31,814 infections had been set only a day earlier, providing...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Protestscitizensjournal.us

Surprise! Capitol Officer Complaining Of Jan. 6 Riot Revealed As BLM Activist

Testimony from several Capitol police officers who appeared before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s one-sided committee reviewing violence at the building on Jan. 6 actually prompted several lawmakers to tear up. Adam Schiff, whose fame is linked to his dedication to the now-debunked narrative created by Democrats in 2016 to hurt...
California StateCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 in California

Is a fourth stimulus check off the table now? While there's still public support for additional relief aid -- including a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month -- Congress is keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer and there's nothing about another payment included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy