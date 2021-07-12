Butcher Babies announce U.S. tour with Infected Rain & Stitched Up Heart

Anna Meredith released a surprise new album last week titled Bumps Per Minute: 18 Studies for Dodgems. The album is part of the DODGE installation, at Somerset House, London through August 22. And to coincide with the release of the new collection, Meredith has announced a U.S tour. She’ll be kicking off the spring dates in March in Los Angeles, making her way over to the East Coast and Canada thereafter. Take a look at her upcoming tour dates below and stream her latest set of music.