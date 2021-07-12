Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Butcher Babies announce U.S. tour with Infected Rain & Stitched Up Heart

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Butcher Babies announce U.S. tour with Infected Rain & Stitched Up Heart" LA metallers Butcher Babies have announced their headlining ‘Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath’ U.S. tour for this August, September and October. The run, featuring support from Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart, will see Butcher Babies performing their debut album, ‘Goliath,’ in full along with some more recent material. See all tour dates below.

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Atlanta#Goliath#State#Nc Neighborhood#Il Pop#Lincoln#Ne Bourbon Theatre#The Oriental Theater#Rock Club#Mi The Machine Shop#Ny Buffalo Iron Works#Ma Middle East#Tx Scout Bar 30th#Tx Paper Tiger#Tx Rockhouse Bar Grill#Az Rebel Lounge#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Pittsburgh, PAWTAJ

Start Me Up: Rolling Stones announce rescheduled 2021 tour

(WTAJ) — The Rolling Stones announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” tour, starting Sept. 26 in St. Louis. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rolling Stones will stop in Pittsburgh Oct. 4 to perform at Heinz Field. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the tour can buy them online through VividSeats or TicketMaster. At this time, ticket prices start at $66 and the general sale starts July 30 at 10 a.m.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Arooj Aftab Announces U.S. Tour

Arooj Aftab has announced a U.S. tour. The trek spans from August to October, with an additional concert supporting Caroline Polachek taking place on December 2 at New York’s Terminal 5. Aftab will be performing with her Vulture Prince Ensemble, featuring harpist Maeve Gilchrist, guitarist Gyan Riley, bassist Shahzad Ismaily, guitarist Kenji Herbert, drummer Greg Fox, double bassist Petros Klampanis, and violinist Darian Donovan Thomas. Find Aftab’s tour poster below.
MusicantiMUSIC

John Mayer Premieres Video And Announces U.S. Tour

John Mayer celebrated the release of his new album "Sob Rock" by premiering a video for the song "Shot in the Dark" and announcing a U.S. Tour. The new album is the follow-up to the 2017 solo album "The Search For Everything" and was coproduced by Mayer and Don Was at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.
nextmosh.com

Volbeat announce U.S. tour dates for September & October

Danish rock and metal favorites Volbeat have announced new tour dates in the United States for this September and October featuring support from The Hu, Municipal Waste and Twin Temple in select markets. See what’s been confirmed below (with more show announcements to be announced). ICYMI, Volbeat recently shared their...
Musicnewjerseystage.com

Mon Laferte Announces Two Month Tour of U.S.

Chilean artist Mon Laferte has announced a two-month tour of the U.S. this morning behind her recent album, SEIS. Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast run will kick off September 14 in Seattle. The run will then head down the West Coast for shows at the famed Wiltern in Los Angeles and cross the country from Phoenix to Brooklyn wrapping back west in Tucson.
Musicnextmosh.com

Exmortus announce summer U.S. tour dates

California battle thrashers Exmortus have announced their first live dates in more than 18 months in the form of a July and August trek through the U.S. — all dates are listed below. “It’s been way too long!” exclaims singer and guitarist Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez. “Words cannot express how excited...
MusicPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. ‘No Filter’ Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones have announced a 13-date U.S. fall tour that will begin Sept. 26 in St. Louis. The latest leg of their No Filter tour, which began in September 2017, is scheduled to wrap up on Nov. 20 in Austin. Many of these dates are rescheduled from the band's planned North American 2020 tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Clairo Announces 2022 Tour

Clairo has announced a North American tour in support of her new record Sling. The shows are slated to take place in February, March, and April of 2022. Joining Clairo on tour are British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and Brooklyn band Widowspeak. Find the schedule below. Clairo is partnering with SafeTour...
Musicmagneticmag.com

James Blake Announces New Album 'Friends That Break Your Heart' & US Fall Tour

James Blake has announced a new album Friends That Break Your Heart, which will arrive in September. He has released the first single from it “Say What You Will,” which was premiered as the hottest record in the world by Annie Mac today and one of her final ones before she leaves BBC Radio 1. The single also arrives with a music video starring Finneas.
Brooklyn, NYnextmosh.com

Lorna Shore announce U.S. headline tour

In support of their latest album titled ‘Immortal,’ New Jersey-based deathcore outfit Lorna Shore have announced plans to embark on a fall 2021 U.S. headline tour with support from Enterprise Earth, Sentinels and Crown Magnetar. The trek kicks off on September 15th in Hamtramck and concludes on October 3rd in Providence — see all confirmed shows below.
MusicPaste Magazine

Dehd Announce New Remix Album, U.S. Tour Dates

Chicago rockers Dehd will follow their acclaimed summer 2020 record Flower of Devotion with Flower of Devotion Remixed (Sept. 17, Fire Talk) and a North American tour in support of all of the above. Physical Medium’s remix of “Flying” is the remix album’s first single, and Lala Lala, Protomartyr and Freak Heat Waves are among the other artists who’ll share their takes on all 13 Flower of Devotion tracks.
Musictreblezine.com

Anna Meredith announces U.S. tour

Anna Meredith released a surprise new album last week titled Bumps Per Minute: 18 Studies for Dodgems. The album is part of the DODGE installation, at Somerset House, London through August 22. And to coincide with the release of the new collection, Meredith has announced a U.S tour. She’ll be kicking off the spring dates in March in Los Angeles, making her way over to the East Coast and Canada thereafter. Take a look at her upcoming tour dates below and stream her latest set of music.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STAIND's AARON LEWIS Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With Full Band

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has announced a fall 2021 tour, beginning October 2 and running through mid-December. Unlike his other solo acoustic tours, Aaron will be performing with a full band. Artist presale tickets will be available Wednesday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General public is Friday, July...
MusicGreenwichTime

Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled U.S. Tour for Fall; European Dates 'Not Possible at This Time'

The news was less good for U.K. fans, who were told that tour dates in Europe —”for obvious reasons” — are “just not possible at this time.”. Once (re)scheduled to kick off in August, the U.S. tour will now begin Sept. 4 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena and end with a trio of Los Angeles-area shows at the Forum Nov. 17, 19 and 20. Tickets can be bought here.
Musicnextmosh.com

Kill The Imposter unveil U.S. tour + festival dates w/ The Convalescence

Share the post "Kill The Imposter unveil U.S. tour + festival dates w/ The Convalescence" Florida deathcore squad Kill The Imposter have announced plans to hit the road in support of their new album dubbed ‘The Violence Sessions‘ (released this past May). Kill The Imposter will be performing a string...
Musicnextmosh.com

Silversun Pickups announce September mini-tour

LA rockers Silversun Pickups have announced a string of west coast tour dates with support from singer-songwriter Zella Day. The shows go down in California and Nevada and include a stop at Redondo Beach’s ‘Beachlife Festival’ on September 10th. Lead vocalist and guitarist Brian Aubert comments, “Things took quite a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy