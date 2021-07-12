Butcher Babies announce U.S. tour with Infected Rain & Stitched Up Heart
LA metallers Butcher Babies have announced their headlining 'Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath' U.S. tour for this August, September and October. The run, featuring support from Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart, will see Butcher Babies performing their debut album, 'Goliath,' in full along with some more recent material. See all tour dates below.
