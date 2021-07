The world has gotten smaller as the internet age has given people greater access to each other than ever before. As various food cultures started to get more exposure within the United States, one of the country’s best cultural ambassadors was the late Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain’s punk-rock/no-nonsense take on the travel show led him to become one of the most recognizable and authentic people on American television. His self-deprecating humor and willingness to do almost anything to embed himself into the cultures he was exploring always made for compelling television, including stumbling upon dangerous situations on more than one occasion.