Sandra Gail White, 65

Sandra Gail White, age 65, of Corbin passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 1. 9, 1955, in Campbell County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Jay Carson McCartt and Beulah Mae Burns. She was the wife of Bill White; the mother of John Day and wife Mary of Middlesboro; the sister of Judy VanBever and husband M.O.; Kenny McCartt and wife Kathy; Jerry Rains and wife Bernice all of Speedwell, Tennessee; and Bessie Jean Wascom and husband Bill of Winder, Georgia, and two grandchildren, Christopher Dawson Day and John Connor Day. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Bill McCartt.