When the ball tips in international men's play, Australia's fate is to finish fourth. The 2019 FIBA World Cup. Rio's Olympics in 2016. At home at the 2000 Games in Sydney, and in Atlanta four years earlier, and Seoul eight years before that. Worse outcomes - quarterfinal exits and the like - pockmark the country's historical record, but the Boomers haven't medalled in 26 combined trips to the World Cup and Olympics. Conversely: The United States has won six of the last seven Olympic titles, powered by Dream Teams, Redeem Teams, and B teams that overcame mass superstar withdrawals to beat the field anyway.