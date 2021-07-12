Cancel
Wayne Duddlesten Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant To Support Trades Scholarships At Blinn College

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wayne Duddlesten Foundation has awarded the Blinn College Foundation a $100,000 grant to provide scholarships for students seeking trades career training. Wayne Duddlesten, a prominent Houston businessman and philanthropist, established his foundation in 1981 to help non-profit organizations and educational institutions. The grant will be used exclusively for scholarships...

