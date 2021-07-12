Wayne Duddlesten Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant To Support Trades Scholarships At Blinn College

The Coca-Cola Foundation provided $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation (TCSGF) to promote student retention at Georgia’s 22 technical institutions. This substantial donation will offer need-based financial support to students who would otherwise have had to stop their studies owing to financial limitations via TCSGF’s Last Mile Fund. The Coca-Cola Foundation Grant assists in ensuring that more students finish their programs and obtain a postsecondary degree.