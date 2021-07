California is one state that will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly. It comes as officials aim to slow rising coronavirus infections, mostly among the unvaccinated. Officials announced Monday that the new rules will take effect next month. This trend seems to be happening more and more around the United States. On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new mandate requiring all city workers to get vaccinated by September 13th or get tested for COVID-19 every week.