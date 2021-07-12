Cancel
NBA

REPORT: Pacers, Thunder, Pelicans, Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Interested In Collin Sexton

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Amico of Hoops Wire reports that the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are all "evaluating a trade" for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. The article from Amico can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below. Sexton just finished his third season in the NBA and averaged 24.3 points per game in 60 games for the Cavaliers.

Comments / 0

