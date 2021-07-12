Report: Thunder 'Monitoring' the Collin Sexton Situation in Cleveland

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly interested in adding another talented guard alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports that the Thunder are amongst a group of teams monitoring Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

The Thunder were listed alongside the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers as teams who could be weighing up a move for the former Alabama star.

Last year, Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field while knocking down 37.1 percent of his attempts from 3-point range.

One reason the Cavaliers might be willing to move on from their young guard would be that Sexton is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and is reportedly seeking a maximum contract extension.

Cleveland currently owns the third overall pick in July 29’s upcoming NBA Draft. On Draft Lottery Night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Cavaliers would be willing to listen to an offer for the third pick in an attempt to expedite their rebuild.

Oklahoma City could absorb Kevin Love’s contract and send Kemba Walker back to Cleveland as part of a deal centering around either Sexton or the third pick in the draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo reported in June that the Cavaliers are open to trading Sexton, and that the selection of a guard with the third pick in the draft could expedite the trade process.

Perhaps for the Thunder, Sexton could be a consolation if they are unable to trade up into the top five of the draft.