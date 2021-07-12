Annmarie Pittman pleads guilty to charges from crash that cost motorcyclist his leg
NEW PHILADELPHIA – A 50-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to seven charges filed against her as the result of a 2019 crash that cost a motorcyclist his left leg. Annmarie Pittman, of New Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, endangering children, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, and three charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of controlled substances or their metabolites. The indictments alleged she had marijuana, amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system at the time of the collision.www.timesreporter.com
