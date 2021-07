Chelsea has always been blessed with an abundance of central attacking midfielders in the last two decades or so. Frank Lampard is the obvious benchmark for all players who will come after him, but lest we forget Deco, Oscar, and Juan Mata. In recent times, two quasi-young English midfielders have been on our books: the once upon a time referred to as Rolls-Royce player Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Liverpool-born Ross Barkley. Two players who got to Chelsea via very different routes, but right now find themselves in the same boat: overtaken by young Mason Mount in importance at the club, and unsure whether a future at Chelsea is the best thing for their career.