When it Comes to Mentorship, Trust is the Main Ingredient

Mentoring can occur in multiple forms to foster the career development of mentees. It has been often stated that picking a mentor is probably one of the most important decisions that a student or trainee can make. Mentors can have profound influence over the career directions of their trainees, given that they are frequently among the first to be contacted for insights about those individuals when their mentees are applying for their next position in their career. Some mentor–mentee relationships can last throughout a lifetime, as the power balance between the two normalizes and respect is gained as the former mentee establishes their own independent career by utilizing the problem-solving skills and competencies that were attained during their training period. However, according to a 2019 Nature survey, a sizeable portion of PhD candidates experience dissatisfaction with their choice of mentor and the lack of meaningful discussions about career advice and expectations. Too often, this lack of career guidance or a ‘sink-or-swim’ approach can lead to frustration on the part of the mentee, culminating in their dropping out of programs that they are otherwise qualified to pursue or even leaving the scientific community entirely.