Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

When it Comes to Mentorship, Trust is the Main Ingredient

By Andy Tlatelpa
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMentoring changed my life. Don’t get me wrong – I come from a stable household and I was generally a happy person. Being the elder sibling, part of my job was to serve as an exemplary model to my younger sister of what hard work and dedication look like. My role models have always been both my parents, and so I wanted my sister to learn from us. In order to do that I needed a game plan as I entered high school. It just so happens to be that I wasn’t sure what that was going to look like, nor where I wanted to go to college, let alone what I wanted to do for a career. That all changed when I was introduced to my mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City in my freshman year.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#New York City#Role Models#Big Brothers Big Sisters#Asset Managers#Blackrock#Clearbridge Investments#Hedge Fund#Bbbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
Related
Educationevangelinetoday.com

Smith grinds out mentorship

Heather Smith is the founder of Grind Time Academy, which mentors students from middle school/junior high up through their sophomore year in college. She established this ministry approximately five years ago. During the pandemic, Smith used Zoom and other technology to continue mentoring the young people of her church and this community. While it would have been very easy not to engage her…
Thrive Global

Why Mentorship is the Ultimate Learning Tool

Think of someone in your life that has served as a role model to you. Even if it wasn’t someone directly involved in your life, i.e. a celebrity, athlete, or politician, think of what they meant to you. Generally speaking, we look to our role models as someone to guide us and to inspire us. We look to this person to provide us with a sense of drive and to outline goals for us to achieve and records to break. While role models can be very important and serve as a beneficial motivator, we don’t often have the chance to interact with them; role models tend to be someone that inspires us from afar. Mentors, on the other hand, are people who inspire us and work with us directly to help us grow – and they happen to be one of the strongest learning tools and resources we have.
ScienceNature.com

Mentorship matters

Mentoring can occur in multiple forms to foster the career development of mentees. It has been often stated that picking a mentor is probably one of the most important decisions that a student or trainee can make. Mentors can have profound influence over the career directions of their trainees, given that they are frequently among the first to be contacted for insights about those individuals when their mentees are applying for their next position in their career. Some mentor–mentee relationships can last throughout a lifetime, as the power balance between the two normalizes and respect is gained as the former mentee establishes their own independent career by utilizing the problem-solving skills and competencies that were attained during their training period. However, according to a 2019 Nature survey, a sizeable portion of PhD candidates experience dissatisfaction with their choice of mentor and the lack of meaningful discussions about career advice and expectations. Too often, this lack of career guidance or a ‘sink-or-swim’ approach can lead to frustration on the part of the mentee, culminating in their dropping out of programs that they are otherwise qualified to pursue or even leaving the scientific community entirely.
SocietyThrive Global

5 Insights About Community Building

According to the Statista report, more than 76% of responding adults stated that they started to use social media, e-mail, and messaging services to communicate with others more. Switching to online communication motivated brands to create online communities that can benefit both loyal customers and businesses themselves. At StudyFree we’re...
EducationThrive Global

Six Reasons Mentorship Will Change You for the Better

“We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill. I still remember vividly the day in August of 1974 that I stepped off a shuttle van in the small town of Brunswick, Maine where I would be attending Bowdoin College. Having attended public school for my entire education prior to being accepted to the small private college (which I still maintain was probably a far reach beyond my academic record at that point, but good outside activities and SAT scores got me through the admissions gauntlet), I was woefully unprepared for the academic rigor that lay ahead. However, Bowdoin College is staunch in its commitment to the common good, as Bowdoin President Joseph McKeen charged it to be in his inaugural address.
EducationThrive Global

Asking Better Questions Part 2

Often, when educators consider improving the use of questions in the classroom they focus on solely their end. As teachers, it’s natural to focus on the depth, pacing, accessibility, and relevance of the questions you’re asking. Furthermore, things such as resources, the variety, and the nature of the questions take center stage. All of these things are important, however, something that is often overlooked is equally imperative to education: helping students form and asking their own questions.
Travelphocuswire.com

Taking mentorship in travel back to the basics

The events of the past year have impacted relationships across all facets of our lives as we navigated new challenges personally and professionally, and for those of us working in the travel industry, the impact and uncertainties unique to our industry were that much more personal. As a mentor during...
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

When it comes to hybrid work, intentions count

No one could have predicted the dynamic forces now shaping the future of work—namely a global, yearlong pandemic that shocked the economy and threw millions out of work, highlighting and exacerbating social inequities. Within organizations, the pace of digital transformation accelerated as commutes and business travel were sharply curtailed and work shifted abruptly from the office to the home. Many assumptions we once made about the future of work and the workplace now seem inadequate or simply outdated.
Family Relationshipshbr.org

When Trusting Your Family Hurts Your Family Business

Globally, family businesses comprise 75% of all firms and contribute 65% to GDP. However, evidence of whether families improve or impair their companies’ performance remains mixed and is ardently debated. In order to better understand the findings of prior studies, we conducted a meta-analysis (together with the University of Trier’s...
Economypsychologytoday.com

When It Comes to the Office, Think Hybrid

Fully remote work was possible in our world’s recent short-term emergency, but is it sustainable forever? A recent survey in Inc. reported, “Nearly Half of Business Owners Say Remote Work is Hurting Productivity.” In the survey of over 1,000 business owners, the following percentages of respondents cited several disadvantages their teams have experienced from remote work:
ArtsNature.com

Mentorship of physician scientists: a critical imperative

Mentors are essential for sustaining the physician scientist workforce, but they cannot do it alone. The unique niche of the physician scientist requires one to maintain competence in clinical care and state-of-the-art research practices while running a research team, taking care of patients and tackling administrative duties. Merging these skills and obligations into a single integrated career is highly rewarding and persistently challenging.
Economyrismedia.com

Thoughts on Leadership: The Influence of Mentors

If you read my Thoughts on Leadership post last week, I referenced one of my mentors, Jim Rohn, and even posted a photo from us in the ’90s. (I guess funky sweaters were in back then?) Anyway, sharing that story made me think back to when I first met Jim at the very beginning of my real estate career.
AdvocacyThrive Global

How Millennials View Philanthropy

What do you think about when you hear the word philanthropy? For most people, they think of the wealthy spending money to help charitable organizations of their choice. It’s a form of giving back and helping others however you’re able to. Though making monetary donations is a smart and much-needed form of philanthropy, millennials are taking a different approach to philanthropy and embracing a different form of giving back to their communities.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

I Survived a Childhood of Neglect

I rarely saw my parents. My father had left for work by the time I got up to get ready for school. My mother pushed me out the door at 8:45 with a quick peck on the forehead, admonishing me to hurry up and not be late for the 9 a.m. school bell.
EconomyThrive Global

5 Pieces of Advice From Hasan Naqvi For First-Time Entrepreneurs

Being successful often means learning from those who have already achieved their goals. Having a mentor is an amazing blessing to an entrepreneur, but not everyone can find one in person. Hasan Naqvi is a UAE-based esteemed personality with colossal popularity and know-how in the Investment field!. Just recently, he...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Leadership Lessons Learned From 2020

In the year 2020, the world altered the way it dealt with customers and their employees. Regardless of this uncertainty, companies and their leadership found a way to create employer-worker relations. Let us consider a couple of leadership lessons learned from 2020. Clarity and Transparency In Communication. Leaders always encourage...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Ladders

How I used a gratitude intervention to change company culture

It’s hard to maintain healthy morale while boosting productivity. Sure, you could invest in team-building training, but there’s an easier way for managers to build a high-performing work environment: stage a culture-of-gratitude intervention. A recent Harvard Business Review study demonstrated how companies can foster a more harmonious work environment —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy