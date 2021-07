Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!. Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!. If one merely came upon the stand alone titles of only Christy Whitman’s books and nothing else, you would likely know for the ways in which you may have come to learn anything about me – – the whys and the hows for how it is that Christy Whitman and I would be so energetically aligned – – – why this fascinating spitfire of a fully illuminated, high-vibing human being would instantly resonate with me at the deepest levels of my core being, and for the plethora of ways and for the myriad of reasons she most certainly does! Christy Whitman is STELLAR in all the wondrous facets of her supreme higher beingness!