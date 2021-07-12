Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Exclusive: Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 Details Revealed

By Faith McKay
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you loved or hated the ambiguous ending for Netflix’s Extraction, there was something admittedly respectable about giving the movie an ending that they believed in, all while they had to know it would make a sequel difficult. Many movies today are written with setting up a sequel in mind. Building a franchise becomes a priority that often wins out over intentions for the story. However, Extraction 2 now faces some story obstacles after the first movie ended with Chris Hemsworth’s fate being left up to the viewer. Is his character even alive? How will the writers handle it? Are they going to make the sequel into a prequel? Is this going to be any good at all? Now, we have some answers on what to expect. Giant Freakin Robot has exclusively learned details from one of our trusted and proven inside sources of the story ahead.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgian#Extraction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Place
Sydney
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

From Chris Hemsworth’s modest to Chis Evans’ buck: how much Marvel actors made

Marvel actors make millions of dollars from their performances at the Cinematographic Universe of the franchise. Like is logic, their salaries are up to the task and they get their fair share. However, the Los Angeles Times this week revealed the salaries the top stars earned, and there are some surprising cases. Like the unusual figure that Chris Hemsworth received. Review the numbers!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki: The Chris Hemsworth Cameo No One Noticed

Loki is one of Marvel’s hit series. As it turned out, Chris Hemsworth made a cameo and no one noticed. Discover it here!. After achieving an extremely compelling first season, Loki was renewed for a second installment. In this way, it is the only Marvel series that was confirmed to have a new batch of episodes. The truth is that he deserves it, since each episode managed to fascinate the viewer and quickly became a worldwide success.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This was the deleted scene from Loki that featured Chris Hemsworth

The LOKI songwriter reveals that the deleted scene from “King Loki” was going to include a fight between Loki and Throg!. We know that the Loki series was going to include a fight scene between Throg and Loki that was removed from the Disney + series, and soundtrack composer Natalie Holt has now confirmed that the sequence “Rey Loki” it was set up to feature the thunder frog.
Soccerq93fm.com

Chris Hemsworth's trainer/stunt double describes going from "Fat Thor" to god shape in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Bobby Holland Hanton has been Chris Hemsworth's friend, trainer, and stunt double for 14 films, including the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Bobby began doubling for Hemsworth on 2013's Thor: The Dark World, after the former gymnast and soccer player deliberately "worked out like a madman" so he could stand-in for the God of Thunder instead of Tom Hiddleston's Loki.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies You Totally Forgot Chris Hemsworth Was In

One would think that Chris Hemsworth wouldn’t be a person that people would be forgetting in any way at this point since he’s been such a big deal in Hollywood and still is thanks to his time as an Avenger and the god of thunder. But there are a few movies of his that might be forgotten just because they weren’t that great or because he wasn’t a main part of the movie. Whatever the case, many people still think of him as Thor at this point and very few would think of him as anything else since that’s the angle he’s been on for so long. He’s participated in plenty of other movies to be sure, but it’s hard to shake the image of Thor at this point since he does have another movie that he’ll be showing up eventually, providing that it can start and finish on time and will be allowed in theaters. But in the meantime, it’s funny to think that one of the most popular guys in show business might have roles that aren’t fully remembered by those that happen to adore him. Hey, it happens to a lot of actors.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Chris Hemsworth Surprises KFC Staff with Massive Food Order

A crew of workers at a KFC restaurant in New South Wales, Australia, were in for a mighty surprise when Thor actor Chris Hemsworth paid a visit through the drive-thru for a large order of food. Hemsworth, who had been playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011, recently wrapped filming on the sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. He is also preparing to play WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in an upcoming Netflix biopic.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ever Wondered What Thor Orders At KFC? Now You Don’t Have To, As Chris Hemsworth Surprised Fans At Drive-Thru

Even the God of Thunder surrenders to the comfort of fried chicken, as Chris Hemsworth takes a break between jobs coming from his work on Thor: Love and Thunder and gearing up tp play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic. Yes, Hemsworth was spotted at a KFC in Australia this week, and we have an idea about what his preferences are at the American fast food chain.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why Chris Hemsworth's Recent Trip To KFC Has People Talking

One of the highest paid stars in Hollywood, Forbes reports that Australian movie star Chris Hemsworth commands more than $15 million plus a share of profits every time he wields Thor's mighty hammer. Of course, that means Hemsworth needs to stay fit and maintain that godly figure. While filming his...
CelebritiesMySanAntonio

Chris Hemsworth Just Pulled Up to a KFC Drive-Thru and Blew $72

Bulking up enough to look like legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan is no easy feat, brother. Just ask Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who’s set to portray the iconic athlete in a biopic slated for Netflix. But Hemsworth’s gains aren’t only coming from intense gym workouts and body transformation programs that...
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Chris Hemsworth shares a glimpse of his family workout

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, who are parents to daughter India Rose, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, are making sure to add elements of fun to their family workout. On Wednesday, Chris took to his Instagram account and shared a...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Throg Will Reportedly Return In Loki Season 2, Chris Hemsworth To Reprise

Loki was full of fun variants on the God of Mischief. Over the six episodes, we got Lady Loki, Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, President Loki, and, of course, Alligator Loki. Each of these presumably had their own Thor variant, though Chris Hemsworth didn’t appear on screen in Loki in any new footage. However, eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed a very special cameo from a fan-favorite Thor variant.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Chris Hemsworth’s Personal Trainer Luke Zocchi Tells Us How We Can Train Like Thor

Between effortlessly wielding Mjölnir and single-handedly overpowering Thanos, it’s befitting that Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth, possesses the physique that is equal to his worthiness as the Asgardian God of Thunder. Many Marvel fans who also enjoy working out and lifting heavy at the gym have looked up to the Australian actor and his build as an ultimate goal, but for most of us, looking like a Hollywood star seems almost impossible to achieve.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Watch Chris Hemsworth Demonstrate the 'Ultimate Workout' Alongside 9-Year-Old Daughter India

Chris Hemsworth is staying fit while helping his kids. The 37-year-old Thor actor shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showcasing the "ultimate family workout" he devised with wife Elsa Pataky, with whom he shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7, and daughter India Rose, 9. The routine involves assisting their little ones by running beside them while they skateboard or ride a horse.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Chris Hemsworth Proves He's the Ultimate Girl Dad During Must-See Family Workout

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Says His "Hips Don't Lie" In "Extraction" Hollywood's biggest superhero is proving to be one super dad!. While enjoying a summer vacation with his wife Elsa Pataky and extended family, Chris Hemsworth decided to create a special activity that doesn't require a screen or any technology. Ladies and gentlemen, Thor is ready to build his own skate park.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Chris Hemsworth Shares 'Super Dad' Moment With Daughter India

Chris Hemsworth has time and again proved to be a family man. He is known to be very fond of his three kids -- twins Sasha and Tristan, 7 and India, 9. The much-loved father-daughter duo of Chris and India frequently share sweet moments of bonding on social media, and the world can't just stop adoring them.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Russell Crowe casts his pals Elsa Pataky and Liam Hemsworth in his upcoming high-octane thriller Poker Face - set to be filmed in Sydney

Russell Crowe is currently working on his upcoming psychological thriller, Poker Face. The 57-year-old actor, who is close friends with Chris Hemsworth, has kept his casting choices close to home, adding Chris' wife Elsa Pataky and his younger brother Liam Hemsworth to the film's cast. According to Saturday's Confidential, 'both...
MoviesComicBook

Did Idris Elba Just Tease Heimdall's MCU Return? (Exclusive)

If you thought Heimdall was dead, you may want to think again. Unless you're Uncle Ben, it's rare you stay dead in the Marvel mythos, and it looks that could be the case with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame ended bringing back Red Skull years after most assumed he was killed in Captain America: The First Avengers and now, it looks like Idris Elba may be returning as his Asgardian character seemingly killed off in Avengers: Infinity War.

Comments / 0

Community Policy