Exclusive: Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 Details Revealed

One would think that Chris Hemsworth wouldn’t be a person that people would be forgetting in any way at this point since he’s been such a big deal in Hollywood and still is thanks to his time as an Avenger and the god of thunder. But there are a few movies of his that might be forgotten just because they weren’t that great or because he wasn’t a main part of the movie. Whatever the case, many people still think of him as Thor at this point and very few would think of him as anything else since that’s the angle he’s been on for so long. He’s participated in plenty of other movies to be sure, but it’s hard to shake the image of Thor at this point since he does have another movie that he’ll be showing up eventually, providing that it can start and finish on time and will be allowed in theaters. But in the meantime, it’s funny to think that one of the most popular guys in show business might have roles that aren’t fully remembered by those that happen to adore him. Hey, it happens to a lot of actors.