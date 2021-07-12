Cancel
Southport, NC

Southport Mayor squashes rumors 4th of July Festival could be gone for good

By Sydney Bouchelle
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Rumors have been swirling that the Fourth of July Festival will no longer be held in Southport, so Mayor Joe Pat Hatem is laying the rumors to rest. “The rumor I’m told this week is that the July 4th Festival is not returning to Southport,” Hatem said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. The fireworks are coming back, the parade is coming back and everything in between.”

