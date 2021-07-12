Cancel
VP Harris touts vaccines, pushes for increased voting rights in Detroit visit

By Rachel Tillman, Associated Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris traveled to Detroit on Monday to touch on two issues crucial to the White House: Voting rights and COVID-19 vaccinations. Harris first hosted a voting rights listening session at the TCF Center alongside Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, where the vice president pledged that both the White House and Democrats in Congress will work with state-level leaders to protect Michiganders’ right to vote.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

In a provocative Substack post, Matthew Yglesias suggests that vice president Kamala Harris poses a serious problem for the Democratic Party. On the one hand, she's quite likely to be her party's next presidential nominee, in either 2024 or 2028 (depending on whether 78-year-old Joe Biden runs for re-election and/or lives long enough to complete one or both terms). On the other hand, her popularity lags behind Biden's, and the general sense in Washington is that she's politically inept.
Presidential Electionthejacksonpress.org

Before Booting Biden, Look Over Horizon at Harris

“Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence,” Jackson tweeted, “because of Democrat ‘defund the police’ policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about ‘sucking blood out of kids.’ He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!”. But before anyone gets too excited about getting Biden...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Biden's betrayal of Black voters

In a July 13 speech delivered in Philadelphia, President Biden suggested that he finally grasped the severity of the GOP attempts to fundamentally alter the way elections are done in this county. The 30 new election laws passed by Republicans in states across the country that will make it more difficult for Black and Latino voters to vote and easier for GOP legislators to wrestle control of elections away from non-partisan officials, Biden said, are the "most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War."
Presidential Electionwashingtoninformer.com

VP Harris Meets Poll Workers in Latest Round of Voting Rights Battle

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is becoming the spear-carrier in the Biden administration’s battle over voting rights, recently encouraged some front-line poll workers to embrace their role in protecting voters’ rights. So far she has met elected officials of both major parties, and stands at the vanguard of a multimillion-dollar...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to meet with Clintons, Stacey Abrams

The Texas House Democrats who are breaking quorum to block their Republican colleagues from advancing voting restrictions will meet with Bill and Hillary Clinton and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Thursday, state legislators said. Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus will meet with Abrams at 10 a.m. and...
Washington, DCnewscenter1.tv

OST President meets with VP Harris on voting rights

WASHINGTON D.C. — Oglala Sioux President Kevin Killer is in Washington D.C. Tuesday afternoon to discuss Native voting rights with Vice President Kamala Harris. NewsCenter1 spoke with Killer ahead of the afternoon meeting. He says, traditionally, tribes have always had issues getting people to the polls and ensuring access on Election Day, citing transportation and proximity to the voting sites.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Harris struggles to name GOP senators she’s spoken to on voting rights

Vice President Kamala Harris struggled when asked to name which Republican senators she had spoken to on the issue of voting rights legislation in an interview this week. Speaking to CBS News by phone Tuesday, the vice president made the comments after telling the network she was in contact with senators from both parties on the issue of Senate Democrats’ voting rights legislation.
POTUSMSNBC

The right-wing anti-Covid vaccine push is missing a scapegoat

For months now, right-wing politicians and media figures have cast baseless doubt on the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines. It's ghoulish and vile — and I'm worried that it's gearing up for an even more dangerous phase. There's an obvious political slant to this misinformation, a terrible logic that views...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Senate infrastructure deal is a win for bipartisanship, thanks to Sen. Sinema

I remember the angry texts, emails and calls. In April 2017, many of my Republican friends and constituents questioned why, only months after President Donald Trump was sworn in, I joined 60 of my Senate colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to Senate leadership calling for the filibuster to be preserved. My GOP supporters wanted to know why I did not support a procedural change that would ultimately make it easier to pass Trump’s agenda.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Will Pence primary Trump — and win?

Not too long ago, The New York Times floated the idea of a Donald Trump -Ron DeSantis presidential primary. Aside from the lame attempt to sow division among Republicans, it was an absurd suggestion. DeSantis does not have the profile or national experience to challenge Trump. Plus, he must burn over a year running for reelection.

