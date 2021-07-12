VP Harris touts vaccines, pushes for increased voting rights in Detroit visit
Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Detroit on Monday to touch on two issues crucial to the White House: Voting rights and COVID-19 vaccinations. Harris first hosted a voting rights listening session at the TCF Center alongside Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, where the vice president pledged that both the White House and Democrats in Congress will work with state-level leaders to protect Michiganders’ right to vote.www.mynews13.com
Comments / 0