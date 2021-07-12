Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Minnesota United CEO to step down after 2021 season

KAAL-TV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSTP) - Monday, Minnesota United announced its CEO, Chris Wright, will step down from his role with the organization at the end of the 2021 season. The club said a new CEO will be announced in the next month. Wright joined Minnesota United in the fall of 2017 after spending...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United#Minnesota Lynx#Ceo#Kstp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Minnesota United shows conviction and character in win

Minnesota United goalie Tyler Miller celebrates with fans after the game against the Portland Timbers in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports. Time to believe in Minnesota United. Following on last week’s 1-0 home win over the Seattle Sounders, it was another solid outing...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City CEO Alex Leitão steps down from club leadership

Orlando City CEO Alex Leitão stepped down from his position with the club Wednesday at the midpoint of his seventh season with the club. Although he will no longer operate as CEO, Leitão will remain in an advisory position to the Lions. The decision came one week after the Wilf family assumed ownership of the club. Leitão’s exit now leaves a major vacancy in leadership for the Lions, giving ...
MLSvoiceofalexandria.com

Vancouver Whitecaps face Minnesota United FC in conference play

Minnesota United FC (6-5-4) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-5) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +287, Minnesota United FC -120, Draw +292; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC visits the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play. The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall and...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Earl Watson to join Toronto Raptors coaching staff as assistant

After being pursued by multiple teams, former Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson is finalizing a deal to join the Toronto Raptors coaching staff, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Source: Chris Haynes/Yahoo Sports. ANALYSIS: Watson coached the Suns for two-plus seasons, leading the team to a 33-85 record in those...
NBAtheScore

Report: Raptors to name ex-Suns head coach Watson as assistant

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to hire former Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson as an assistant on Nick Nurse's staff, sources told Yahoo Sport's Chris Haynes. Watson's appointment comes following the departure of longtime front-row Raptors assistant and Raptors 905 boss Jama Mahlalela, who joined Steve Kerr's revamped Golden State Warriors staff in early July.
MLSangelsonparade.com

How to Watch LAFC vs. Minnesota United: Lineups, odds, game thread

LAFC stick with a 5-3-2 for this one, no big surprises coming in. LAFC’s stretch of a lot of games continues on Wednesday, when they’ll host Minnesota United for the teams’ first meeting since 2019. LAFC are coming off a 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps, which doesn’t look so...
MLSmnufc.com

Storylines Presented by BMW

THAT’S A NAME I’VE NOT HEARD IN A LONG TIME: Due to the regional nature of games last season amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota United have not faced Los Angeles Football Club in nearly two whole years. The two teams last met at Allianz Field in a 1-1 draw on September 29, 2019, but the last time the Loons went to Banc of California Stadium was on September 1 of that same year. It was there they pulled off one of the team’s most impressive victories, handing LAFC their first and ultimately only home loss of that season in a 2-0 win that featured a brace from young Mason Toye. For that match, Head Coach Adrian Heath went with a 5-3-2 formation and set up deep before springing the speedy Toye on the counterattack. With Michael Boxall out, it’s not clear that Heath has the depth currently to play a true three-at-the-back formation, so it’s unlikely we see something similar on Wednesday, but it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that we see something closer to a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 to start the game. While a win is always the outcome to push for, splitting points is far preferable to dropping them entirely for the Loons right now and Heath knows this. Minnesota’s offense has yet to truly start clicking on all cylinders, with their 2-0 win over Austin FC back on June 23 as their only win by more than a single goal. The defense, on the other hand, has looked more the part, putting up three clean sheets in their last six games. Heath is not known for conservative play overall, but with another away game coming just three days after Wednesday’s, something may have to change at least a bit.
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Recap/Notebook: MNUFC scores late win over PTFC

On Saturday night Minnesota United hosted Portland Timbers in the Loons 14th match of the 2021 season. MNUFC headed in off a big late win over the Sounders the previous week while Portland was coming off two, one goal victories in a row. With a Starting XI looking closer to...
MLStheuconnblog.com

UConn Soccer Notebook: Andre Blake faces USMNT, the legend of Steph Labbé grows

It didn’t take long for all of Major League Soccer to fall in love with goalkeeper Andre Blake the way Storrs, Connecticut did. The former UConn men’s soccer standout is a two-time MLS All-Star, the 2020 All State MLS Goalkeeper of the year, and now a rich man after inking a contract extension with the Philadelphia Union through 2024, with a club option for 2025.
MLSPioneer Press

Allianz Field still in mix to host a U.S. World Cup qualifier in 2022

Allianz Field in St. Paul has missed out on hosting the U.S. men’s national team’s marquee World Cup qualifier against Mexico. U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that FC Cincinnati’s brand-new TQL Stadium will be the site of the match between CONCACAF’s archrivals on Nov. 12. The 26,000-seat venue just opened in May.
MLScaptaingambling.com

Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids | 07.31.2021

Ready for more soccer betting tips? Well, luckily for you, we’ve got one more betting tip for this weekend! After selecting three matches to focus on for the upcoming weekend of fixtures, our final betting tip for you to take advantage of comes on Saturday evening! This weekend, Austin FC will host Colorado Rapids!
NFLKAAL-TV

Vikings: Phil Rauscher new OL coach, Rick Dennison to serve as 'senior offensive advisor'

(KSTP) - On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings named a new offensive line coach and placed the former coach in a new role on the team after he refused to receive a vaccine for COVID-19. Rick Dennison has agreed to terms with the team in serving as a senior offensive advisor, due to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Dennison was the former offensive line coach for the team before last week's new NFL COVID-19 protocols announced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy