One adult, two children shot while watching trap shooting in Stearns County
A 12-year-old shooting clay pigeons at a family gathering Saturday afternoon in Melrose Township accidentally shot three bystanders, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. Witnesses at the gathering in the 36000 block of Stearns County Road 171 told deputies the 12-year-old was unloading a 20-gauge pump-style shotgun when the firearm discharged, causing birdshot pellets to ricochet off the gravel road and hit a 4-year-old, 9-year-old and 67-year-old.www.startribune.com
