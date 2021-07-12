Downtown Partnership gives five Black-owned businesses a 'Boost' with $50K grants

At this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola, we shined a light on the local businesses at the heart of New Orleans culture. Since its inception, Shea Moisture has been at the forefront of amplifying Black brands and Black voices — that includes financially. At this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola, we highlighted many of the brands in the New Orleans area that the Shea Moisture Fund, a community commerce business model, with $1 million in direct funding to support small, Black-owned businesses, has aided along the way — specifically during the pandemic. The fund currently stands ready to serve its community where they are most underserved, and needless to say, its done a wonderful job of doing so.