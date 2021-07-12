Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX: FAP) (the 'Company'), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on July 30, 2021 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of July 23, 2021 (ex-dividend date July 22, 2021).
