Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended July 31, 2021 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021 and will be payable on August 13, 2021. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.