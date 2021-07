A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000.