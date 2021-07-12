Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

When Eagles Joined Richard Marx: Book Excerpt

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
US 103.1
US 103.1
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx looks back on a lifetime of memories in his recently released memoir, Stories to Tell. The making of his breakthrough 1987 hit single "Don't Mean Nothing," which appeared on his self-titled debut album, was a particularly unforgettable experience as it included a collaboration with three members of one his favorite bands: Eagles.

us103.com

Comments / 0

US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Timothy B. Schmit
Person
Christopher Cross
Person
Nathan East
Person
Richard Marx
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Randy Meisner
Person
Jermaine Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stories To Tell#Capitol Studios#Poco#Studio C#Emi Manhattan Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Excerpt: Ronnie James Dio on the Excitement and Fear of Joining Black Sabbath

Around the time of his 2010 death, Ronnie James Dio was writing his autobiography, recounting how he had broken out of central New York State’s regional rock scene to front three mold-breaking heavy-metal groups: Rainbow (with former Deep Purple guitar hero Ritchie Blackmore), Black Sabbath, and his own eponymous Dio band. In recent years, Dio’s widow Wendy and journalist Mick Wall completed the book, with Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography. set for a July 27th release.
Books & LiteratureNewsday

Richard Marx has 'Stories to Tell' in his candid memoir

When Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Richard Marx set out to write his memoir, "Stories to Tell" (Simon and Schuster, $27), he vowed that his would go all in. "If you're just going to phone it in, then what's the point?" Marx said in a phone interview. In writing "Stories to Tell," Marx...
MusicStereogum

The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Satisfied”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. For a brief moment on “Satisfied,” Richard Marx sounds a tiny bit like Karl Marx. Richard...
Musicloudersound.com

Heart's Nancy Wilson: 8 songs that changed my life

While Canadian rock legends Heart are currently enjoying a schedule that's less fraught than it might be, there's plenty for fans of guitarist Nancy Wilson to enjoy. Solo album You and Me was released earlier this year. She's worked with Gibson to manufacture an affordable guitar, The Fanatic. Upcoming is an expanded edition of the Almost Famous soundtrack, which features Wilson's original score for the movie (and 14 tracks which weren’t used in the film and have not been released before), plus a number of demos written for the movie's fictional band, Stillwater, recorded with Peter Frampton.
CelebritiesPosted by
US 103.1

Richard Marx’s ‘Holy S—!’ Moments With Eagles: Exclusive Interview

Richard Marx certainly seemed like an overnight success when his self-titled debut arrived in May 1987. The first four singles from Richard Marx soared into the Billboard Hot 100's Top 5; “Hold On to the Nights,” the big power ballad, snared Marx his first No. 1. Bolstered by their success, his first album has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide.
Public HealthPosted by
US 103.1

17 Rock Stars Who Haven’t Returned From COVID-19 Lockdown Yet

The world of live rock music is still learning how to adjust in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Large-scale tours were pushed back months, or sometimes years, and even when concerts were rescheduled and repromoted, capacity restrictions and venue limitations meant some serious reconfiguration. Nevertheless, as vaccination rates continue...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Interview – Don Graham

Canadian singer-songwriter Don Graham has set out to turn your summer day into a romantic tropical getaway with his new single, “Como Te Amo”. Inspired by a last-minute holiday Graham took to Guyabitos, Mexico, “Come Te Amo” recalls a beautiful but bittersweet moment in time in an equally beautiful place set to a rollicking country-rock soundscape.
MusicNew Haven Register

Hear Joni Mitchell's Previously Unreleased Live Version of 'The Dawntreader'

Joni Mitchell has shared a previously unreleased live rendition of her song, “The Dawntreader,” recorded by Jimi Hendrix in 1968. The song will appear on Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), out October 29th. The collection includes unreleased gems like 1969’s “Jesus” and a 1968 set at Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Ontario, famously recorded by Hendrix in attendance, which is where the recording of “The Dawntreader” comes from.
Killington, VTmountaintimes.info

Rockin’ the Region with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

The band not to be missed is Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. They’re playing tonight on the midway lawn at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. They’re also playing down in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept. 25 as part of Farm Aid with Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and more. Wherever you can see them, do it.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Melvin Gibbs :: Transmissions

A sit down with bassist and composer Melvin Gibbs. Emerging from the fertile New York art scene of the early ’80s where he played with Defunkt, Gibbs has also played alongside Arto Lindsey, John Zorn, Caetano Veloso, Bill Frisell, Ronald Shannon Jackson, Sonny Sharrock, and dozens more jazz luminaries, in rock bands like Rollins Band and Harriet Tubman, and on records by dead prez and David Byrne. His latest project is an EP, 4 + 1 equals 5 for May 25. which reflects on the murder of George Floyd and the spirit of the protests that arose in its wake. He also teams with visionary drummer Greg Fox and guitarists Sahsa-Frere Jones and Grey McMurray in Body Meπa, who recently released The Work Is Slow, a mind bending album of rock abstraction. Gibbs joined host Jason P. Woodbury for a wide-ranging discussion this week on Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions.
Musicbaystatebanner.com

In conversation with jazz singer Allan Harris

Jazz and soul vocalist Allan Harris is finding new audiences to add to his fan base that stretches back decades. A fixture of the NYC music scene, Harris has a new album out this year with all of the songs his own compositions, and he just completed a sold-out gig at Birdland, the legendary jazz club in midtown Manhattan. His soothing voice, his ability to tell stories through music, and his appreciation of Black history in his narratives have special resonance as we emerge a little bit from this stressful period.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Mineral’s Chris Simpson releasing Zookeeper retrospective & 6-part doc (watch part 2 now)

After fronting Mineral and The Gloria Record but before starting his newer solo project Mountain Time, Chris Simpson made music with his Zookeeper project. He's now set to release Saint Francis, Zookeeper, a retrospective release with the first two Zookeeper records (2006's Zookeeper's World and 2007's Becoming All Things) remastered for vinyl and three previously unreleased songs, including "Neon Heart," which is out now. Chris says that song came to him all at once, but it took two or three painstaking days to finish. "I viscerally remember the song because I remember those days. I remember how sad it felt to sit inside the song for that long. I remember walking around in an almost fugue state—not always sitting at the piano working, but even, when doing other things, in some very real sense, still working on the song. It’s almost like an out of body experience."
Jersey City, NJmusicconnection.com

Livestream Review: Dave Blair

Players: Dave Blair, guitar, lead and backup vocals; Karina Gonzalez, lead and backup vocals. Material: Blair is literally a very hip and astute musical librarian. And he brings that vast understanding of styles, tones and moods to the plethora of music on display. All original material is taken from his two independently produced albums Not Afraid to Bleed and a self-titled release. Everyone from Johnny Cash, The Cars, Jimi Hendrix and The Red Hot Chili Peppers to Sade and Chic receive an authentic and well-defined treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy