When Eagles Joined Richard Marx: Book Excerpt

After fronting Mineral and The Gloria Record but before starting his newer solo project Mountain Time, Chris Simpson made music with his Zookeeper project. He's now set to release Saint Francis, Zookeeper, a retrospective release with the first two Zookeeper records (2006's Zookeeper's World and 2007's Becoming All Things) remastered for vinyl and three previously unreleased songs, including "Neon Heart," which is out now. Chris says that song came to him all at once, but it took two or three painstaking days to finish. "I viscerally remember the song because I remember those days. I remember how sad it felt to sit inside the song for that long. I remember walking around in an almost fugue state—not always sitting at the piano working, but even, when doing other things, in some very real sense, still working on the song. It’s almost like an out of body experience."