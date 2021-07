The first time I went to the Roaring Springs Water Park in Idaho was a few years ago and I didn't want to go, but I'm glad we did. We always used to go to the Lagoon Amusement Park down in Utah and we were choosing between the two parks that summer. My wife insisted on Roaring Springs and won. I've only been back to Lagoon once since then and we've done Roaring Springs three times. It's that good.