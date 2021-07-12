Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Tom Colicchio Restaurant Chain You Might Start Seeing In Hospitals

By Lauren Rothman
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever had the misfortune of a long stay in the hospital, you know that health problems aren't the only difficulties one faces within the sanitized walls. Hospital food is a whole other unfortunate situation to endure. Over the years, these medical facilities have had to contend with criticism of the food they serve patients and visitors, with accusations that the vendors the hospitals contract with are anything but healthy, especially for healing bodies and those who practice good health.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Colicchio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Hospitals#Good Food#Food Drink#Hospitalist#The Washington Post#Crafted Hospitality#Colicchio S Root Sprig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
Chicago, ILPosted by
Mashed

This Famous Chicago Restaurant Just Closed Forever

Former U.S. President, Barack Obama, may well be among those reeling from the news of yet another painful restaurant closure tied to the still-unfolding economic upheaval brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic (via Restaurant Business). The owners of the Michelin-starred, Spiaggia, along with its more casually-styled sister-restaurant, Café Spiaggia, announced that they have made the difficult decision to close their doors permanently after 37 years of business in Chicago, Illinois.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

5 Restaurant Chains That Just Got Cheaper

If you hit up any restaurant during the pandemic, you already know that prices have soared over the past year, making affordable meals more difficult to find. Limited-service restaurant prices rose at twice the rate as full-service restaurants in 2020, according to Restaurant Business, likely due to demand and wages.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Popular Jersey Mike's Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

There are some sub shops that get all the attention. Take Subway, for example. It's probably the best-known spot to grab a sub pretty much anywhere in the country — and in several other countries as well. But just because a food company is massive doesn't mean that they necessarily have the best meals around. Instead, you may want to look for a smaller, more modest operation that may tend to focus more on the food itself. And when it comes to chain restaurants where you can grab a delicious sub sandwich, Jersey Mike's might just fit the bill.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Chain Restaurant With The Worst Drink Menu According To 33% Of People

Chain restaurants might have a wide variety of dishes to choose from, even if you already have a go-to order. But apparently, there's one that more than a third of people are less enthused about, all because of its drink menu. While a plain menu with water, tea, and mainstream sodas might be enough for some patrons to be satisfied, others want more options, as Mashed found out in a recent survey.
NFLPosted by
EatThis

10 Popular Restaurant Chains That Are Rapidly Expanding

After a year in which countless restaurants were forced to permanently close their doors, it's encouraging to know that other popular chains managed to grow. In fact, one-third of the top 500 chains in 2020 actually added locations, according to Restaurant Business. The most recent Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

50% Agree That These 2 Chain Restaurants Have The Best Specialty Cocktails

While you may not find "cocktail anxiety" listed in any medical textbook, it's nevertheless a condition that many of us suffer from on occasion. After all, when you walk into a bar, it's always a little embarrassing never being entirely sure what mixed drinks are acceptable to order. If you ask for something too complicated, is the bartender going to laugh at you? Or maybe they'll be sneering if you go too basic, or somehow you'll otherwise incur their ire by ordering a drink they simply don't approve of. Unless the establishment comes right out and signals its specialties somehow — for instance, the actual name of the bar is Martini Lounge or Mai Tais'R'Us — you may get so stressed out you wind up just ordering a beer instead.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

27% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Best Quality Chicken

Given America's long association with hamburgers, It's tempting to think of the country as the land of beef. But it's actually chicken that reigns supreme as the meat of choice for people in the US. As Vox reported earlier this year, Americans alone eat the meat of a combined 8 billion chickens annually, with individuals consuming around 100 pounds of poultry every year all on their own.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Antonia Lofaso Reveals The Real Reason Cooking Competitions Are So Stressful

Chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso knows her way around a kitchen very well, but she also knows her way around the set of cooking competitions. Lofaso has competed on two seasons of the popular cooking competition show "Top Chef," first appearing in season four and then returning for the "Top Chef: All-Stars" season (via IMDb). She also had the chance to be a judge on several cooking competitions, including "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Family Food Showdown," "Iron Chef America: The Series" and much more. Given Lofaso's extensive experience with culinary competition shows, it makes sense that she would have a unique perspective on what exactly makes them notoriously stressful.
Rockford, ILPosted by
97ZOK

Are You Saying “Olive You” to Rockford Restaurant Chain’s Olive Burger?

Olives - one of the foods that can make or break a meal. I LOVE olives. I would say they're one of my favorite foods. Green, black, stuffed, I love them ALL!. However, olives are a very one sided food. You either LOVE them, or you can't even look at them. My boyfriend HATES them, which is good news for me because I get all the olives he doesn't want. It's the same thing with mushrooms. One thing me and my boyfriend both love however, is burgers.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

How I Prep a Week of Easy, No-Heat Summer Meals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The summer heat waves have arrived — and they show no signs of stopping. With high temperatures predicted for the week ahead (again!), I’m avoiding the oven, stovetop, and even my grill until further notice. This week, I’ll rely on fresh, in-season vegetables, supermarket shortcuts, and meals that require no cooking at all (just some chopping and assembly to pull them together). In this Power Hour, I’ll show you how to plan, shop, and prep for a week of no-cook breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Here’s how to do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy