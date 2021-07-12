Cancel
TradPlus, a Leading Monetization Platform in China, Selects Kidoz for Kid-Safe Advertising

ACCESSWIRE
ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today that it has partnered with TradPlus, a leading mediation platform (www.tradplusad.com). Tradplus have integrated the Kidoz SDK into its mediation solution for mobile apps, which will seamlessly serve Kidoz Ads within kids mobile apps using the TradPlus solution. TradPlus is a trusted and popular mediation platform that provides professional monetization services for top publishers in China, serving more than 50 Billion ad request requests daily.

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
