CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) will release its financial results for the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. CI will hold a conference call with analysts that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, led by Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Amit Muni. The call and a slide presentation will be accessible through a webcast or by visiting the Investor Relations page on www.cifinancial.com. Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion by dialing 1-866-248-8441 or 647-792-1240 (Passcode: 1076852).