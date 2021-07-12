CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media Inc. Acquisition
WINDSOR, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / CEN Biotech Inc. ('CEN' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:CENBF), a global holding company focused on the manufacturing, production and development of LED lighting technology and hemp-based products intended to help improve your state of health and well-being, is pleased to announce that it is seeking to expand its business to include Cannabis, Psychedelic Mushrooms, and Digital Communities. CEN Biotech's mission is to strive to be an agriculture-based mindful provider of Phyto medical solutions developed to help improve 'your' state of health and well-being. Our vision as a biotech company is to focus on Quality, Reliability and Transparency in all that we do while aiming to produce and deliver Phyto Medical products through Education.www.accesswire.com
