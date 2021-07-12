Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Provides Update on Direct Investments and Portfolio Allocation

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (KIO) - Get Report today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund's initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $16.24 per share (as of market close on July 22, 2021), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 7.76% respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price respectively).