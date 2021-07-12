Insurance increase would cause construction costs to rise, NSSGA says
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan intends to rebuild the U.S. economy by investing in highways and bridges and other infrastructure improvements. However, if a measure in the House highway bill to increase minimum insurance requirement on motor carriers by 167% becomes law, the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association says the cost of road construction projects would increase at every level and deliver a major blow to the federal government’s purchasing power.landline.media
