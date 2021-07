NEW ORLEANS – Zehnder Communications, an advertising and public relations firm with offices in Louisiana and Tennessee, has announced several staff promotions. Craig Shultz has been promoted to vice president of operations and project management from director of project management. Shultz joined Zehnder in 2003 as an associate in the public relations and account strategy departments. In his new role, Shultz will oversee the operational needs of the agency, develop policies and procedures, and identify and maintain internal efficiencies. He earned a marketing degree from Our Lady of Holy Cross College.