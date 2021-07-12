Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beulah, MI

Sights And Sounds: Beulah Beach

By Josh Monroe
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 16 days ago

A sunny summer day in Northern Michigan calls for a beach day.

Photojournalist Josh Monroe takes us to Beulah Beach in Benzie County in today’s sights and sounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OopPT_0aul5JgZ00

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Benzie County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Beulah, MI
Benzie County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Summer#Northern Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Owner of Four Green Fields Farm Adds Charm to Big Rapids

It’s not uncommon to see a horse and carriage on Mackinac Island… but Big Rapids?. Kevin Courtney, owner of Four Green Fields Farm, is no stranger to bringing unique and fun activities to the Mecosta County Area. In June, he was gifted a horse carriage by a friend, which sparked his next big idea. Now, he spends his Friday evenings in downtown Big Rapids, offering rides to the public.
Bear Lake, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Taste the Local Difference: Z&N Farm in Bear Lake Growing Organic Produce & Creating Community Connection

Z&N Farm in Manistee County’s Bear Lake might be a newer business but the history of where the land comes from goes back through a family tree. Owner, Zac and Nicole Mezeske are the current owners but the six acre farm used to be a cherry orchard that once belonged to Zac’s grandfather. Both Zac and Nicole lived out of state only to return the property and start Z&N Farm with all organic fruits and vegetables.
Public HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Resumes Wearing Mask At Indoor Gatherings

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has started wearing masks indoors again despite being vaccinated. The move comes after new CDC guidance in the face of the rising Delta variant. Whitmer says even though she has made the personal choice to wear a mask, she does not expect to reinstate a mask mandate.
HobbiesPosted by
9&10 News

The Connor Gorsuch Fishing Kid’s Fishing Day, July 31

Connor Gorsuch was born in January of 2003. A day after he was born, the angels took him to heaven. forward to having Connor as a fishing buddy. While that dream was shattered, Connor’s name lives on through a fishing event in Sault Ste Marie. The Connor Gorsuch Fishing Kid’s...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
9&10 News

The Latest in Sunnies for the Season

We’ve got the scoop on what’s on-trend this year in sunglasses to suit every face, every age, and budget. From flat and mirrored lenses to the latest in eyewear innovations, product pro, Matthew Coon shows us all the best fashions and high-performance features to keep you looking fresh and your eyes protected.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Bridge Repair In Traverse City Is Underway

Another bridge repair is underway in Traverse City and it’s another project that will impact resident’s commute for the rest of the summer. Work on the 8th Street bridge started Monday morning. The project put a stop to traffic crossing 8th at Boardman, near the governmental center. It’s in addition...
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Receives Prestigious Spirits Award

There’s a lot happening at Traverse City Whiskey Co.!. They recently released a refreshing, canned whiskey highball, that is available at your local grocery stores, and the pop-up bar, the home of the Pit Spitters, Turtle Creek Stadium. Then, they just took a gold medal for the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition with their North Coast Rye.
AdvocacyPosted by
9&10 News

ArtBright School Supply Kit Giveaway

ArtBright is hosting another School Supply Kit Giveaway this summer to families that are in financial need and have vulnerable youth or children with disabilities living at home age 12 and under. Qualified families can register on ArtBright’s Facebook page for the limited free kits following registration instructions. School Supply...
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Brewvine: The Jolly Pumpkin

Whether the days are flying by or your week is dragging on, one brewery in Traverse City has a great way to keep track of the time by featuring a new beer each month. Photojournalist Jeremy Erickson and I take you to the Jolly Pumpkin on Old Mission Peninsula for this week’s Brewvine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy