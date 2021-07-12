Blue's Clues Movie Announced

Transformers: The Movie is returning to theaters as a part of the 35th Anniversary celebration. That’s right, the animated classic premiered in 1986 and now a new generation of movie-goers will have their chance to see it on the big screen. Fathom Events is putting on the events in conjunction with Hasbro. September 26th and 28th will be the big days. (And, that will be all too, ensuring that fans will rush to secure their seats.) However, this is a nationwide arrangement. Next month, tickets will be available at Fathom Events and you can check their site to see which local theaters will be in on the fun. As movie theaters reopen around the country, a common tactic to employ has been putting crowd-pleasers on screen. Everything from Jaws to Back to the Future has seen another day on the silver screen.