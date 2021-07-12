Blue's Clues Movie Announced
The iconic children's program Blue's Clues celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and to commemorate the milestone, Nickelodeon has announced a brand-new, original Blue's Clues movie. The film is part of an array of initiatives that will span multiple platforms to celebrate the iconic series, including a tentpole television event, a one-of-a-kind nostalgia-driven music video, consumer products programs, a partnership with the nonprofit Save the Children, and more, all kicking off this summer.comicbook.com
