Blue's Clues Movie Announced

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic children's program Blue's Clues celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and to commemorate the milestone, Nickelodeon has announced a brand-new, original Blue's Clues movie. The film is part of an array of initiatives that will span multiple platforms to celebrate the iconic series, including a tentpole television event, a one-of-a-kind nostalgia-driven music video, consumer products programs, a partnership with the nonprofit Save the Children, and more, all kicking off this summer.

comicbook.com

