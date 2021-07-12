Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Crime Stories: Murdaugh mom and son murders still a mystery

By Crime Online Staff
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUEog_0aul5CVU00

Who shot and killed two members of a prominent South Carolina family is still under investigation. Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were found shot to death on June 7 at their family’s hunting lodge in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh – Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband – discovered the bodies that evening after returning to the property. The victims, who were located outside the residence, had multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects have been named.

Joining Nancy Grace today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6jgH_0aul5CVU00
Dr. Bethany Marshall – Psychoanalyst, Beverly Hills, New Netflix show: ‘Bling Empire’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFwnC_0aul5CVU00
Dr. Michelle Dupre – Forensic Pathologist and former Medical Examiner, Author: “Homicide Investigation Field Guide” & “Investigating Child Abuse Field Guide;” Ret. Police Detective Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grI2T_0aul5CVU00
Patrick McDavid PI -Former Resident Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations for Charleston, SC; Partner: Quickgroup Investigations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGSXF_0aul5CVU00
Susan E.Williams – South Carolina Criminal Defense Atty; Former Prosecutor; Instagram: @carolinaladylawyer, Twitter: @ATTYswilliams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDG9i_0aul5CVU00
Matt Harris – former reporter WSOC TV; Radio Show Host and Podcaster: “The Murdaugh Family Murders: Impact of Influence”

Tipline: 803-896-2605

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.

[Feature Photo: Handout]

Comments / 0

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stories#Fox Nation#Siriusxm Channel 111#Iheart Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect Was With His Own Dad When He Tried To Kidnap 5-Year-Old in Broad Daylight

A man seen on surveillance video trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens was with his father at the time. The New York Post reported that James McGonagle, 24, was the suspect who jumped out of his car as Dolores Diaz and her family were walking by Thursday night. In the terrifying footage, McGonagle grabs her 5-year-old son Jacob and shoves him into the back seat of his car, then gets into the driver’s seat.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Bigamist husband on trial in murders of pregnant wife, 4 family members

An Alabama man on trial for capital murder this week allegedly worked with his first wife to kill his pregnant second wife and four members of her family, prosecutors said. Christopher Henderson, 46, appeared in Madison County court Monday to hear testimony against him from his first wife Rhonda Carlson, whom he was still legally married to when he wed his second wife Kristen Smallwood Henderson, news station WAAY reported.
Florida StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Florida Sisters Got Away With Killing Their Father for 4 Years, Until One of Them Confessed ‘To This Guy She Met at a Bar’

Two Florida sisters pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing their 85-year-old father after one of them confessed to man that both sisters had slept with. Linda Roberts, 64, called 911 on the morning of March 6, 2015, to say she and her 65-year-old sister, Mary Beth Tomaselli, had found Anthony Tomaselli dead on his couch, PEOPLE magazine reported.
ReligionPosted by
Oxygen

After Allegedly Stalking Her Pastor, Woman Admits She Murdered Friend Years Ago

Clara Rector credited her Christian faith for giving her the strength to conquer drug addiction. “I believe that Jesus died on the cross for the redemption of all people, even me,” she wrote on her blog, The Kansas City Star reported in 2013. But while she successfully got off drugs, she eventually ended up in prison for the murder of Tommy Hope.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Hammer Killer’: Alleged Killer Beats Couple & Daughter to Death with Claw Hammer, Rapes Both Mother & Child [Prosecutors]

The trial of Alex Christopher Ewing is scheduled to begin Monday in Colorado, over 37 years after his alleged victims were brutally murdered. Ewing, 60, is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the 1984 deaths of Bruce and Debra Bennett, and their daughter, 7-year-old Melissa. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa, was left with critical injuries but ultimately survived.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Friends told police teen fantasized about killing and drew mutilated bodies before allegedly murdering teen

Disturbing details have emerged in the homicide case against Aiden Fucci, as friends told detectives he frequently fantasized about killing and mutilation. The 14-year-old Mr Fucci is accused of stabbing fellow student Tristyn Bailey, 13, approximately 114 times in St John’s County, Florida in May. He has pled not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder.A newly-released report includes interviews with friends of Mr Fucci, who say he often talked about murder and had recently said he planned to drag a random person into the woods and stab them.According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office report, the same...
Broward County, FL850wftl.com

Broward mom charged with double murder in daughters’ deaths

A South Florida mother has been arrested and charged in the deaths of her two daughters whose bodies were found in a Broward canal last month. Police say they have charged 36 year old Tinessa Hogan, with two counts of first-degree murder and she’s currently being held at the Broward County Jail.
Public Safetyfemalefirst.co.uk

Sinister Saturday: The Menendez family murders

Erik and Lyle Menendez committed an act of evil against their own parents... There are, in many cases, a decent motive linked to those who commit sinister acts of violence against the ones they love. Sometimes it can be jealousy or anger, but in this instance, it seems like money was the motive for Erik and Lyle Menendez to kill their own parents.
Centreville, ALPosted by
AL.com

Sandra Lockett Huckleberry’s ‘grisly’ murder still a mystery: Centreville’s only homicide in 7 years remains unsolved

There aren’t many photos of Sandra Lockett Huckleberry, her sisters say, since she didn’t like her picture to be taken. But her image is still seen in Bibb County’s Centreville and nearby areas, especially around October, when reminders of her homicide reappear on fliers that feature her portrait, which was cropped from a group photo of her with her sisters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy