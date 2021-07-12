Crime Stories: Murdaugh mom and son murders still a mystery
Who shot and killed two members of a prominent South Carolina family is still under investigation. Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were found shot to death on June 7 at their family’s hunting lodge in Colleton County, South Carolina.
Alex Murdaugh – Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband – discovered the bodies that evening after returning to the property. The victims, who were located outside the residence, had multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects have been named.
Joining Nancy Grace today:
Tipline: 803-896-2605
“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.
[Feature Photo: Handout]
Comments / 0