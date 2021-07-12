Crime Stories: Murdaugh mom and son murders still a mystery

Who shot and killed two members of a prominent South Carolina family is still under investigation. Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were found shot to death on June 7 at their family’s hunting lodge in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh – Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband – discovered the bodies that evening after returning to the property. The victims, who were located outside the residence, had multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects have been named.

Joining Nancy Grace today:

Dr. Bethany Marshall – Psychoanalyst, Beverly Hills, New Netflix show: ‘Bling Empire’

Dr. Michelle Dupre – Forensic Pathologist and former Medical Examiner, Author: “Homicide Investigation Field Guide” & “Investigating Child Abuse Field Guide;” Ret. Police Detective Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Patrick McDavid PI -Former Resident Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations for Charleston, SC; Partner: Quickgroup Investigations

Susan E.Williams – South Carolina Criminal Defense Atty; Former Prosecutor; Instagram: @carolinaladylawyer, Twitter: @ATTYswilliams

Matt Harris – former reporter WSOC TV; Radio Show Host and Podcaster: “The Murdaugh Family Murders: Impact of Influence”

Tipline: 803-896-2605

