Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Pulaski A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PULASKI...WEST CENTRAL FLOYD AND CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Hillsville, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hillsville Willis Indian Valley Fancy Gap Dugspur and Woodlawn. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0