Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWESTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for the Panhandle of West Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
