Cuyahoga County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, Summit by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Portage; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Portage County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1115 PM EDT Monday. * At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ravenna, Chardon, Kent, Solon, Twinsburg, Tallmadge, Streetsboro, Macedonia, Mogadore, South Russell, Middlefield, Garrettsville, Burton, Mantua, Chesterland, Mayfield Heights, Aurora, Lyndhurst, Brecksville and Brimfield. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

