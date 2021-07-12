Cancel
Love Island viewers disgusted after watching ‘sick and twisted’ food challenge: ‘I want to write to Ofcom’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
 15 days ago

Viewers were left “disgusted” by the latest challenge on Love Island .

Tonight’s episode (12 July) of the hit ITV reality series saw the contestants take part in a new challenge – dubbed “Spit the Roast” – that had viewers retching.

The game began after Millie received a text which read: “Islanders. Get ready to make a meal of it in today’s couple’s challenge Spit the Roast. #meatandtwoveg #itsallgravy.”

The aim of the game was for the boys to passed the entire contents of a Sunday dinner to the girls. The couple who presented the best plate of food at the end of the challenge were crowned winners.

Long-time couple Jake and Liberty were tasked with being the judges of tonight’s task, with Liam and Millie being crowned the winners.

Split into different tasks, the first round saw the boys throwing pieces of meat as the girls attempted to catch it. This was followed by a second round in which the boys pass the rest of the meal using only their mouths.

Viewers, however, were quick to describe the challenge as “revolting” on social media.

Journalist Jason Okundaye wrote: “Not them bringing back that DISGUSTING food challenge in the time of coronavirus, read the room???”

“Who thought of this DISGUSTING challenge?” added another user, while someone else wrote: “NOT THIS VILE CHALLENGE AGAIN.”

A fourth person wrote: “Why is this challenge even a thing like…”

Another user added: “I’m hiding under the covers because I physically can not watch this challenge.”

“NAH THIS CHALLENGE IS GONNA MAKE ME SICK,” said someone else, with one person agreeing that the challenge is “so sick and twisted”.

“This challenge is revolting i feel sick,” said someone else.

Tonight’s episode (12 July) saw Rachel Finni go home after newcomer Teddy Soares chose to couple up with Faye Winters.

You can see a full list of all the contestants who have left so far here .

Love Island airs at 9.00pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays. Episodes are available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.

