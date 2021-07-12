Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Verizon settles with Huawei over patent disagreement

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 16 days ago

Huawei and Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) have settled their long-standing patent dispute. The disagreement dates back to 2019 when Huawei said it approached Verizon about licensing some of its technologies. After nearly a year of negotiations, talks between the two companies broke down on January 21st, 2020, and Huawei went on to file multiple lawsuits against the telecom in courts across Texas. At the center of the feud were 12 standards-relevant patents that Huawei said Verizon was using in its infrastructure. At the time, Verizon dismissed the lawsuits, claiming they were “nothing more than a PR stunt.”

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Patents#5g#Engadget#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Huawei
Related
BusinessEngadget

Google will require coronavirus vaccines for returning office employees

Google will require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before they’re allowed to return to the company’s offices. “Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in an internal email the company shared on Wednesday. “Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead.”
Businessthefastmode.com

Verizon, Samsung Complete Fully Virtualized 5G Data Session over C-band Spectrum

Verizon and Samsung Electronics recently completed an end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session over C-band spectrum in a live network environment. The new milestone was reached in preparation for its upcoming 5G Ultra Wideband expansion using its newly acquired C Band spectrum. The trials, conducted over Verizon’s network (using C-band Special Temporary Authority granted to Verizon by the FCC) in Texas, Connecticut and Massachusetts, used Samsung’s fully virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution built on its own software stack and C-band 64T64R Massive MIMO radio in coordination with Verizon’s virtualized core. The trials achieved speeds commensurate with traditional hardware-based equipment.
EconomyLight Reading

Huawei demotes AV chief over Tesla 'killing' comments

Huawei has dumped its autonomous driving chief after he said Tesla is "killing people" and suggested autonomous cars will inevitably cause road deaths. Su Jing, head of the intelligent driving products department, had been removed from his post for "inappropriate" public comments about Tesla, Huawei said in a statement sent to media on Tuesday.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

OnePlus Budget Phones Dominate US Smartphone Market

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. According to the latest statistics from Counterpoint, there are few growers in the US smartphone market for the first half of 2021. While ZTE growth saw a dip of -77% and even Google is going backwards at -7% — hopefully to bounce back big with the Pixel 6 lineup — OnePlus absolutely crushed growth numbers at a staggering 428%. For a company that was already well established in the market, that’s insanity.
Businesstelecoms.com

Intel vows to regain chip leadership from TSMC and Samsung by 2025

Once dominant chip maker Intel shared its R&D and foundry roadmaps for the next four years, during which it plans to regain the global leader position, and unveiled two marquee customers in AWS and Qualcomm. After announcing the company’s turnaround strategy early this year, Pat Gelsinger, who came back to...
BusinessEngadget

LG will reportedly sell iPhones in its South Korean stores

Rumors swirled last week that LG would start selling iPhones in some of its South Korean stores, since it has stopped producing its own smartphones,. Now, LG has confirmed that it will start selling iPhones and other Apple products next month, ZDNet has reported. LG and Samsung agreed in 2018...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE MKT:NTIP) announced today that it has agreed to settle its patent litigation against Hewlett-Packard Company and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (collectively, 'HP') pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, for infringement of Network-1's Remote Power Patent (U.S. Patent No. 6,218,930). Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company has agreed to pay Network-1 $17,000,000 in full settlement of the litigation and HP will receive a fully paid license and release to the Remote Power Patent for its full term (which expired on March 7, 2020), which applies to sales of Power over Ethernet ('PoE') products by HP and its wholly owned subsidiary Aruba Networks, Inc.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Apple captured 53% of US smartphone market in H1 2021

Counterpoint Research’s latest study found that the U.S. smartphone market grew by a 27% YoY increase in H1 2021 and Apple captured 53% of the share. In spite of the prevailing global chip shortage, the impressive growth is accredited to carriers pushing 5G upgrades and heavily discounting 5G smartphones. In addition, low-mid range smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus profited from capturing LG’s market share.
Businessxda-developers

Qualcomm has a new partner to build its chips: Intel

Next year, Qualcomm is set to introduce a new custom ARM architecture that’s going to compete with Intel’s processors. But a couple of years later than that, Intel might be building Qualcomm’s chips. Today, Intel laid out its roadmap through 2025, renaming its process nodes and showing what each generation will look like. One of those, called Intel 20A, is something that Qualcomm is going to make use of.
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Intel Plans to Make Chips for Qualcomm in the Future

Intel today announced that it is teaming up with Qualcomm to manufacture some of Qualcomm's future chips. The chips will be manufactured using Intel's 20A process, which is expected to ramp in 2024. There is no word on which chips Intel will make for Qualcomm, but Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips are...
Technologynojitter.com

RingCentral, Bandwidth Forge BYOC Partnership

RingCentral and Bandwidth today announced Duet for RingCentral, an offering that allows RingCentral to decouple calling (UC and contact center), meetings, and messaging services from its carrier services. The new Duet service is an expansion of a decades-old partnership between these providers. RingCentral offers its services in a variety of...
Businessgsmarena.com

Intel and Qualcomm strike chip manufacturing deal

Qualcomm and Amazon will be the first customers for Intel’s new Foundry Services business. The company behind the Snapdragon chipsets will source its SoCs from Intel on its 20A process technology which uses new RibbonFET transistor architecture and promises improved power management. The node is scheduled to be released by 2024. Amazon’s Web Services division (AWS) will rely on Intel’s new IFS packaging solutions though no specific chipsets will actually be produced for Amazon.
BusinessEngadget

Activision Blizzard employees decry 'abhorrent' company response to harassment lawsuit

Employees at Activision Blizzard are calling on the company to issue a new statement in response to the lawsuit it’s facing from the . If you’ve been following the saga since it broke earlier in the month, you may recall the company brushed off allegations that it had fostered a “frat boy” workplace culture, claiming the lawsuit included “distorted, and in many cases false descriptions of Blizzard’s past.”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Gree, Tencent's Supercell settle mobile gaming patent dispute

(Reuters) - Tokyo-based Gree Inc and Tencent-owned Supercell Oy have settled litigation accusing Supercell, which makes popular mobile games including "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale," of infringing its mobile gaming patents, according to a filing in Texas federal court. Gree had already won over $100 million from jury awards...
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Verizon Smart Display works over LTE, WiFi; powered by Alexa

Verizon is slowly getting into the smart home industry. It’s already a big name in the mobile arena but it hasn’t really penetrated into the smart device game. Not that it needs to prove anything further but Verizon has introduced the Smart Display. The special smart device is powered by Alexa. It connects via WiFi or LTE. Verizon has teamed up with Amazon to come up with a smart home device that features the Amazon Custom Assistant. It’s made for the advantage of Verizon Fios customers as they can ask about their account details and avail of service support just by using the Smart Display.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Samsung Wins Trade Fight Over Patents on Mobile Payments

Samsung won an International Trade Commission case in which a Pennsylvania firm claimed the company violates patents for technology used in mobile payments. The commission affirmed a trade judge’s finding of no violation but modified parts of that March ruling, according to a. notice. posted Friday on the agency’s website.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Micro Focus Agrees To Pay $67.5 Mln To Settle Patent Litigation With Wapp Tech

(RTTNews) - Software product company Micro Focus International plc. (MFGP, MCRO.L), in an update on its ongoing patent litigation with Wapp Tech, said that it has reached a settlement with Wapp for payment of $67.5 million for complete resolution of the dispute without admission of liability. As per the settlement,...
BusinessThe Independent

Micro Focus settles Wapp patent dispute for £48.7m

Technology firm Micro Focus has settled its three-year patent dispute with rival Wapp Tech with a 67.5 million US dollar (£48.7 million) payment. Shares in the London-listed business nudged higher after it said the long-running litigation process had been brought to an end. Wapp first brought a claim against Micro...

Comments / 0

Community Policy