Verizon settles with Huawei over patent disagreement

Verizon is slowly getting into the smart home industry. It’s already a big name in the mobile arena but it hasn’t really penetrated into the smart device game. Not that it needs to prove anything further but Verizon has introduced the Smart Display. The special smart device is powered by Alexa. It connects via WiFi or LTE. Verizon has teamed up with Amazon to come up with a smart home device that features the Amazon Custom Assistant. It’s made for the advantage of Verizon Fios customers as they can ask about their account details and avail of service support just by using the Smart Display.