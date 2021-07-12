UC Davis partners with Thermo Fisher Scientific on clinical research center near Aggie Square

NEW YORK – Contract research organization Inotiv said this week that it has acquired genetic toxicology assets from MilliporeSigma's BioReliance portfolio, following MilliporeSigma's decision to discontinue its genetic toxicology operations. The assets include standard operating procedures, stock cultures, historic control data, and client lists. Under the sales-based royalty agreement, details of which were not disclosed, Inotiv, based in West Lafayette, Indiana, did not make any upfront payment. The company said it will ensure continuity of services for existing clients and plans to offer employment to certain MilliporeSigma employees. It also expects to lease space near MilliporeSigma's current facilities in Rockville, Maryland.