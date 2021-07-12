Former Lady Statesman Swimmer Gaby Santis Set for Tokyo Olympics

CLEVELAND, Miss. -- Former Delta State University swimmer Gabriela Santis is set to race in the women's 200 freestyle at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. Santis competed for the Lady Statesmen in the 2016-2017 campaign and helped DSU finish second at the 2017 New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Championships with 986 total team points. Santis clocked a 1:48.93 in the 200 freestyle at those championships as she captured gold for the Lady Statesmen. The mark still stands as the third-fastest time in the history of the event at the championships.