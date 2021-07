On the weekend of July 25, DaBaby performed at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Fla. At some point during his performance, however, the N.C. rapper went on a shocking homophobic and anti-HIV rant in front of thousands of attendees. "If you didn't show up with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighters up," DaBaby said over the microphone. "Fellas, if you ain't sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."