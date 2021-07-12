Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nightstream returns this October!

By Nathaniel Muir
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nightstream was one of the most unique and fun film festivals of last year. The virtual event gave genre fans a chance to get an early peak at films that would soon find their way to streaming networks. The event saw a number of genre film fests team up to give audiences an amazing lineup that included a Hulu world premiere, fantastic shorts, and some of the most creative movies of the year.

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

970
Followers
8K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Overlook Film Festival#North Bend#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviescomicmix.com

Sleepy Hollow Int. Film Festival Returns in October

After its thrilling inaugural year in 2019, the SLEEPY HOLLOW INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (SHIFF) returns to historic Sleepy Hollow, NY this October 15-17 in the form of a pop-up DRIVE IN THEATER located at Kingsland Point Park, nestled in the legendary town of Sleepy Hollow on the bank of the Hudson River. Three nights of big-screen fun under the stars will be complemented by SHIFF’s online festival, via Filmocracy. The famed Tarrytown Music Hall, the Fest’s 2019 anchor theater, will return as a SHIFF venue next year, in Oct 2022.
CelebritiesIn Style

Ariana Grande's Crescent Moon Bustier Is Out of This World

Newlywed Ariana Grande may have overshadowed her latest gig with her nuptials, but fans of the superstar singer and reality TV die-hards will remember that she'll be appearing on The Voice this season as a judge/coach/inevitable winner. In a new behind-the-scenes peek at the promo involved in bringing a Grammy Award-winning star into the fold of an already-established group, Grande showed that she's not about to blend in. Instead, she's shining bright — literally — wearing a shimmering, rhinestone-embellished bustier with crescent moon-shaped cups.
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Harley Quinn’ #5 is overflowing with witty writing and dynamic artwork

“Dressin’ as someone important doesn’t make you important.”. Overflowing with witty writing and dynamic artwork, Harley Quinn #5 is a pleasure to read from cover to cover. A large portion of this issue’s success is the result of Stephanie Phillips’ ability to draw parallels between Harley Quinn’s heroic journey and Hugo Strange’s shtick as a copycat Batman. Additionally, Phillips’ discussion of literary elements throughout Harley’s narration is a humorous method of delivering each plot point as well as her thesis on storytelling. However, this story would feel incomplete without Riley Rossmo’s energetic artwork.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
aiptcomics

‘Cable’ #12 is a finale that fails to resonate

Ah, the conclusion of this particular Cable and, it would seem, our boy Kid Cable himself. This book has been a delight to fans of the character for its 12 issue run, and while I can envision a world in which rigid fans of the original Cable are not charmed by Kid Cable, it’s my feeling that Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto have managed to keep the character fun and breezy, if a little tonally off-kilter for the big gruff gun-nut of Cable past. Our conclusion issue gets us ready to cuddle up with that scowling brand of the character.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Chucky’ Series Trailer Reveals the Return of the Creepy Killer Doll

USA and Syfy dropped the first official trailer for the new horror series, Chucky, during their [email protected] panel. The trailer finds the killer doll purchased at a garage sale by a teen who has no idea what he’s in for. The official trailer confirms Chucky will get busy building up his body count right after finding a new home.
Video GamesNME

Steam Next Fest is returning with hundreds of demos in October

Valve has announced that Steam Next Fest – which will feature hundreds of game demos – is returning this October. Running between October 1-7, Steam Next Fest is a “multi-day celebration of upcoming games” that will offer demos, developer livestreams, and chats with teams currently making titles as well. Originally...
TV Seriescinelinx.com

Chucky Returns This October for More Bloody Action

This morning brings our first look at the upcoming Chucky TV series on SyFy, as well as a premier date for fans to look forward to. If you’ve been looking forward to the return of the (original) murderous doll, Chucky, your wait has gotten quite a bit shorter. Today, thanks to a reveal by Entertainment Weekly, we have our first look at Chucky’s return (bringing back a familiar look from the second Child’s Play movie):
TV Showsjustjaredjr.com

Hulu Reveals Full List of TV Series & Movies Coming In August 2021!

Hulu has unveiled their complete lineup of television shows and movies that will be coming out in August 2021!. The Disney-owned streaming platform doesn’t have a lot of originals premiering in the eighth month of the year, but there are a lot of titles being added. One of the most...
Musicwpr.org

Yebba, 'October Sky'

It's a hard time to be a champion singer in pop – the kind who can really nail a vocal run, hit a high note with golden confidence and interpret a lyric with a stage actor's bravado. In 2021, murmuring ASMR gurus and gum-snapping rappers dominate. But Abigail Smith, who goes by inverted pseudonym Yebba, shows how to do it on this song that's been haunting my ears since June. "October Sky" starts out in that quiet, inward space so familiar in these Eilish days, as Yebba invokes a lo-fi filtered childhood memory of a lost loved one. Slowly, word by word, she builds tension, until she breaks through with one of those runs – and suddenly the song catapults into space. Mark Ronson's strikingly tasteful production allows Yebba to lead as her memory becomes a burden, a treasure and an open door; she flies through it in the end, in full-throated catharsis. What's remarkable is that she never sacrifices the intimacy of those first tentative notes. A master class in conveying complex emotions.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Electrical Contractors' No. 1 Convention And Trade Show Returns In-Person This October

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is excited to announce that registration has opened for the 2021 NECA Convention & Trade Show in Nashville. This event, being held Oct. 9-12, marks the in-person return of the electrical construction industry's premier event. Attendees will gain access to industry-leading education, top-notch speakers, networking, entertainment and North America's largest electrical construction trade show.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Day of the Dead TV Series Gets First Syfy Trailer

Chucky isn’t the only horror franchise heading to Syfy, as the network has now released the first trailer for Day of the Dead. Described as a tribute to legendary film director George A. Romero, 1985 director Day of the Dead, the horror series follows six strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of a zombie apocalypse; check it out here…
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Invincible will have a live-action movie

Invincible is one of the most successful series on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, it was confirmed that it will have a live action movie. Invincible was created by Robert Kirkman. These comics were released in 2003, and were widely accepted by the public. However, its worldwide fame reached it recently, when the story was adapted by Amazon Prime Video. The animated series managed to become a huge success, to the point that it was already renewed for more seasons.
Comicsdailydead.com

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA Comic Book Series Returns This October!

Sabrina comic book fans have a lot to get excited about! Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is returning this October with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 and the story and characters from the Netflix series continue in The Occult World of Sabrina! Here's the official press release:. Archie Comics is celebrating 60 years...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Stories' John Carroll Lynch On Pennywise And Friday The 13th Reference, The Joy Of Playing Twisty And Others

Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn't yet watched the American Horror Stories entry "Drive In." With its first pair of episodes, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story spinoff took viewers back to Murder House for a rubbery new chapter in the haunted home's history. With Episode 3, the franchise went to new locations, but with franchise vets John Carroll Lynch and Naomi Grossman. (As well as scream queen and Broadway great Adrienne Barbeau.) As the elusive perfectionist and appropriately named filmmaker Larry Bitterman, Lynch shined in the installment's final act, with his character's humble abode serving as a shrine to horror classics such as Evil Dead and Stephen King's IT.
Theater & DanceWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Pigs on the Wing returns to Gesa Power House Theatre in October

Pigs on the Wing returns to Gesa Power House Theatre for its Wish You Were Here concert tour at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Pigs on the Wing, a Pink Floyd tribute band, combines the epic arena scale of a Pink Floyd concert with the visceral experience of being front row at a rock club, the theatre’s website notes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy