Over 200,000 gallons of sewage spill into Cole Creek
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Due to power-feed damage caused by the thunderstorm in Omaha on Saturday morning, about 214,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Cole Creek. City inspectors found the overflow Monday morning at Ames Avenue, near Benson Park Drive. Cole Creek drains to Little Papio Creek, about 3 miles downstream. The power outage affected an overflow diversion gate at 61st Avenue and Taylor Street, according to a news release Monday from Omaha Public Works.www.wowt.com
