Panera Releases Bread Bowl Pool Float, Thicc Midwesterners Rejoice
It’s always been one of our favorite local companies, but Panera has really outdone itself this time. In addition to supplying customers with unlimited free coffee for a low monthly fee and offering the Panera Proposal Sweepstakes, the company also helped spark one of our favorite online debates ever by allowing customers to have their bagels “bread-sliced.” Ah, Bagelgate 2019. Those were simpler times.www.riverfronttimes.com
Comments / 0