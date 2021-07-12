Panera Releases Bread Bowl Pool Float, Thicc Midwesterners Rejoice

You used to make a beeline to at lunchtime for the broccoli cheddar mac and cheese bread bowl. Now that you’re on the keto diet, your order will need some major adjustments. Certain produce items (like bean and corn salsa) and condiments (like barbecue sauce) pack a carb-loaded punch since they contain starches and sugars that translate to higher carbs. But the biggest issue will be the bread—whether in sandwich, bowl or crouton form—since it’s too high in carbs to keep you in ketosis. While the chain has a great nutrition calculator on its website, it doesn’t allow you to remove bread from sandwiches, so you may have to do a bit of guesswork to determine the net carbs of your adjusted meal. (Note: The nutrition info that follows each menu item below doesn’t account for any modifications.) Nevertheless, it’s totally possible to eat keto at Panera Bread with a few helpful tweaks. Here are 12 menu items to put on your to-devour list.