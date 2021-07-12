Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Panera Releases Bread Bowl Pool Float, Thicc Midwesterners Rejoice

By Jaime Lees
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always been one of our favorite local companies, but Panera has really outdone itself this time. In addition to supplying customers with unlimited free coffee for a low monthly fee and offering the Panera Proposal Sweepstakes, the company also helped spark one of our favorite online debates ever by allowing customers to have their bagels “bread-sliced.” Ah, Bagelgate 2019. Those were simpler times.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#The Bread#Food Drink#Thicc Midwesterners#Bread Bowl Floaty#Bread Co#Midwestern#Broccoli Cheddar Soup#Creamy Tomato Soup
