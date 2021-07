The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited will come standard with the GM 3.0L LM2 inline-six turbo-diesel engine when ordered in the AT4 trim level, GM Authority can confirm. For the 2021MY, the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 comes standard with the 5.3L L84 V8 engine, with the 6.2L L87 V8 and 3.0L LM2 inline-six offered as optional equipment. However, this will change with the introduction of the carryover 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited model, with the off-road-focused AT4 trim set to come standard with the 3.0L diesel motor. Customers will also be able to order the AT4 trim level with the 6.2L L87 V8 engine for a small price premium.