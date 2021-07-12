FIFA 22 is $69.99 on next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S consoles

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and this week, the Steam Deck! We'll be taking a look at Valve's newly announced handheld console, and what it could mean for the competition! Is Nintendo in trouble? Could this handheld become the de facto portable console? We'll discuss it all on this week's Next-Gen Console Watch! Also, poll results from last week! 00:00 - Intro 01:03 - Valve Steam Deck Announcement and Impressions 11:03 - What Valve's Steam Deck Means for Xbox 12:48 - Will Xbox Game Pass Work on Steam Deck? 15:34 - Should Sony Be Worried About What Steam Deck Does for Xbox? 17:58 - Timed PS5 Exclusive GhostWire: Tokyo Delayed 19:18 - Very Few PlayStation Exclusives Coming This Fall 21:51 - Poll Results & Outro.