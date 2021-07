Fans loved Robin Roberts’ stint as Jeopardy!‘s latest guest-host. She has years of experience in front of the camera. Most know her best as the co-host of Good Morning America. So, that was part of what made her so right for the job. However, that was only part of it. The thing that endeared her to fans and contestants alike was her deep respect for the late Alex Trebek. She didn’t have to talk much about it. The way she conducted herself from behind the lectern as well as her interactions with contestants proved it. Roberts knows that no one will ever be able to fill Trebek’s shoes. However, that didn’t stop her from trying.