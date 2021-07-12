Effingham hand surgeon group to join Sarah Bush Lincoln
MATTOON — The Southern Illinois Hand Center, a group of surgeons based in Effingham, will join Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on Aug. 2. “We are so pleased for this renowned surgical group to join Sarah Bush Lincoln," said Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker. "The Southern Illinois Hand Center has earned a wide reputation for excellence and innovation through more than 30 years it has been providing excellent care to the region. We couldn’t be more excited.”jg-tc.com
