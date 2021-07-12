Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Effingham hand surgeon group to join Sarah Bush Lincoln

By ATHENA PAJER
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTOON — The Southern Illinois Hand Center, a group of surgeons based in Effingham, will join Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on Aug. 2. “We are so pleased for this renowned surgical group to join Sarah Bush Lincoln," said Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker. "The Southern Illinois Hand Center has earned a wide reputation for excellence and innovation through more than 30 years it has been providing excellent care to the region. We couldn’t be more excited.”

