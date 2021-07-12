Cancel
Jozy Altidore finally back training with Toronto FC following isolation

By Lizzy Becherano
Cover picture for the article

Jozy Altidore is finally back to training with Toronto FC after an argument with former head coach Chris Armas led the player to isolated sessions. The player hasn't featured for the Canadian Major League Soccer side since 22 May in the match against Orlando City, where he was substituted out in the 70th minute. It was reported that as Altidore walked off the pitch, he and Armas exchanged heated words that forced the player into a secluded situation. Since then, he has trained in his rented property in Toronto but not anymore. Altidore confirmed his first team return during Monday’s post training media availability, explaining the situation and the sentiment moving forward.

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

